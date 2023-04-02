COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Acquires A$1,101,579.48 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) insider Cameron McCullagh bought 798,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$1,101,579.48 ($734,386.32).

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.

COG Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from COG Financial Services’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

About COG Financial Services

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Finance Broking and Aggregation; Funds Management and Lending; and All Other/Intersegment.

