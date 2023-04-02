Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,100 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 750,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,277 shares of company stock worth $2,612,121. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

