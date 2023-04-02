Insider Selling: Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) CFO Sells 10,282 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after buying an additional 199,950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

