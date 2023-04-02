Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $821.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.