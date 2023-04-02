Morgan Stanley Raises Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$36.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.49) to GBX 2,580 ($31.70) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Featured Stories

