Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.41.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,740,000 after buying an additional 973,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,617,000 after buying an additional 169,011 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

See Also

