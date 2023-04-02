Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of IRTC stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.41.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.
