AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Director Acquires $425,132.40 in Stock

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AstroNova Stock Performance

ALOT opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

