AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Director Acquires $425,132.40 in Stock

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ALOT opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $102.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
