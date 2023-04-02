Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) COO Sells $659,872.00 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $17.60.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on VKTX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
