Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Carmen Jeffrey Del Sells 40,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $668,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

