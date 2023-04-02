Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $656,549.82 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 26,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $656,549.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,242 shares in the company, valued at $30,955,794.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $227,010.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $204,356.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $202,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $674,723.63.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.1 %

TMCI stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of -0.10. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. Equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.