FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

In other FibroGen news, CFO Juan Graham sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $99,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juan Graham sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $99,222.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,828 shares of company stock worth $2,056,205. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 145,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FibroGen by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 127,663 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

