Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in March

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,449,400 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 1,211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,494.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNPUF opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

