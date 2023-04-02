EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in March

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 22.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IMUC opened at $0.28 on Friday. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
