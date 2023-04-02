EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in March

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 22.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IMUC opened at $0.28 on Friday. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Get EOM Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its development pipeline consists of multiple programs and clinical indications at various stages of development.

Receive News & Ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.