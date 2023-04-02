Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in March

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DPBSF opened at C$67.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$64.20. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 12 month low of C$50.78 and a 12 month high of C$67.90.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
