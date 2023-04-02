Stifel Nicolaus Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $37.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.27.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70.
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
