Citizens Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 204% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,456 call options.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $48.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after acquiring an additional 498,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

