StockNews.com Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.27.
Semtech Stock Performance
SMTC stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.