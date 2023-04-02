StockNews.com Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.27.

SMTC stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

