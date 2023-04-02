AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $6,522,481.80 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.2 %

AZO stock opened at $2,458.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,452.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,401.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

