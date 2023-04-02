ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,035,000.00 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ProFrac Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

