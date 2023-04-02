Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Sells $4,338,040.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $641.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $609.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

