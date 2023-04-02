Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,357,480.26 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $1,274,355.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total value of $1,298,905.06.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $171.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.92. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $318.64. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

