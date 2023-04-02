HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,611,364.41 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,611,364.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,884,806 shares in the company, valued at $93,023,918.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $2,016,664.38.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $415,740.00.

Shares of HRT opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.

HRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HireRight by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after buying an additional 2,390,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

