Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Major Shareholder Buys $1,600,000.00 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 144,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,367,509.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 440,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $4,312,000.00.
  • On Friday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 342,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $3,356,001.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $578.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.91. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

