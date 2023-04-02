Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Major Shareholder Buys $1,600,000.00 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 144,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,367,509.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 440,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $4,312,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 342,100 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $3,356,001.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $578.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.91. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 649,700 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

