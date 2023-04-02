PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,483,400.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,483,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,023,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $128.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

