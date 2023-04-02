Head-To-Head Comparison: abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) vs. Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) and Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares abrdn and Great-West Lifeco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get abrdn alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio abrdn N/A N/A N/A $0.26 9.69 Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 10.17

abrdn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great-West Lifeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

27.1% of abrdn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares abrdn and Great-West Lifeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets abrdn N/A N/A N/A Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for abrdn and Great-West Lifeco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score abrdn 8 1 0 0 1.11 Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Great-West Lifeco has a consensus target price of $35.78, indicating a potential upside of 35.01%. Given Great-West Lifeco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great-West Lifeco is more favorable than abrdn.

Dividends

abrdn pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. abrdn pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Great-West Lifeco beats abrdn on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About abrdn

(Get Rating)

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans. The Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segment is composed of life insurance associates and joint ventures in India, UK, and China. The company was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life. The United States segment offers asset management and financial services through the Great-West Financial, Putnam and insurance businesses in the branches of Great-West Life and Canada Life located in the U.S. The Europe segment consists of insurance, annuities and reinsurance business units. The Lifeco Corporate segment includes operating results for activities of Lifeco that are not associated with the major business units of the firm. The company was founded on November 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.