Head to Head Comparison: BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) versus American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) and American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of American Caresource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and American Caresource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -15,436.09% -103.34% -98.92% American Caresource N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Caresource 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioRestorative Therapies and American Caresource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BioRestorative Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and American Caresource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $120,000.00 106.82 -$44.30 million N/A N/A American Caresource N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Caresource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Summary

American Caresource beats BioRestorative Therapies on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

Biorestorative Therapies Inc. provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures and ThermoStem, which involves the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. Its products are sold under the BRTX-100, ThermoStem and Stem Pearls trademarks. The company was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About American Caresource

American CareSource Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of urgent and primary care, and occupational healthcare services. The company owns healthcare centers that offer services for non-life-threatening medical conditions to young and middle-aged adults. It operates through Medac and GoNow Doctors tradenames. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

