Critical Contrast: DaVita (NYSE:DVA) versus Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lisata Therapeutics and DaVita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 DaVita 1 5 1 0 2.00

Lisata Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.25%. DaVita has a consensus price target of $86.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than DaVita.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

6.0% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DaVita shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and DaVita’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($11.34) -0.29 DaVita $11.61 billion 0.63 $560.40 million $5.78 14.03

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DaVita, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DaVita has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% DaVita 4.83% 74.02% 3.67%

Summary

DaVita beats Lisata Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively. The company is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

