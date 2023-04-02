PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) versus Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Head-To-Head Survey

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PolyMet Mining and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -10.03% -7.09% Pure Energy Minerals -26.25% -0.38% -0.38%

Risk and Volatility

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$34.09 million ($0.34) -6.32 Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 35.50 $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining.

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals beats PolyMet Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

