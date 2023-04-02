Contrasting Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Agree Realty pays out 157.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage pays out 113.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Life Storage has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Agree Realty and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 2 6 1 2.89 Life Storage 0 8 2 0 2.20

Valuation and Earnings

Agree Realty presently has a consensus price target of $78.23, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Life Storage has a consensus price target of $127.60, suggesting a potential downside of 2.66%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Life Storage.

This table compares Agree Realty and Life Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $429.81 million 14.39 $152.44 million $1.83 37.49 Life Storage $1.04 billion 10.74 $358.13 million $4.23 30.99

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Life Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 35.47% 4.18% 2.70% Life Storage 34.50% 10.06% 5.05%

Volatility and Risk

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

