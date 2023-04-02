Contrasting Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 3.68% 27.09% 9.64% Pervasip N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

IDT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IDT and Pervasip’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.36 billion 0.64 $27.03 million $1.84 18.52 Pervasip $15.79 million 0.21 -$1.52 million N/A N/A

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDT and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IDT beats Pervasip on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony. The Traditional Communications segment offers includes mobile top-up, BOSS revolution calling, and carrier services as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and delivery of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

