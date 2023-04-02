Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $275,085,913.65 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

