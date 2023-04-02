Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 1,504,039 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32.

On Tuesday, March 21st, S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54.

On Wednesday, March 15th, S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72.

On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82.

On Friday, March 10th, S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70.

On Monday, March 6th, S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $107,583,466.30.

On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44.

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20.

Walmart Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WMT opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

