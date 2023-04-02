Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Chairman Sells 78,916 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $155.16 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.