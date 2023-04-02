Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KURRY opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.52. Kuraray has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Kuraray Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

