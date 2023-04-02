Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 769,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,017.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on LWSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It also offers independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. It operates through the Retirement and Long-Term Care (LTC) segments. The Retirement segment refers to the locations in province of Ontario and RR management services business.

