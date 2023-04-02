First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCXXF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

