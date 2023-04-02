Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Lowered to GBX 700 at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 700 ($8.60) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Fresnillo to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.48) to GBX 750 ($9.21) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 700 ($8.60) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.30) to GBX 800 ($9.83) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 620 ($7.62) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $744.29.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

