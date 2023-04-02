Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 602

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 670 ($8.23) to GBX 602 ($7.40) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.74) to GBX 620 ($7.62) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 575 ($7.06) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. AlphaValue downgraded Glencore to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.35) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $609.40.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Glencore stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.