Berenberg Bank Trims Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price to GBX 3,300

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($44.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.55) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGLOY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,250 ($39.93) to GBX 2,900 ($35.63) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,528.57.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

