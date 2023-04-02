Berenberg Bank Raises Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Price Target to GBX 33

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 33 ($0.41) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Pan African Resources Price Performance
Shares of PAFRF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.32.
About Pan African Resources
