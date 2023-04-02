Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPRQF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the business of ownership, management, and development of real estate portfolio of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Industrial; and Mixed-Use, Residential, and Other. The Retail segment focuses on necessity-based retail tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.