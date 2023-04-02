Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Critical Review

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Telstra and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telstra and Starry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 0 0 0 N/A Starry Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Volatility and Risk

Starry Group has a consensus price target of $6.29, suggesting a potential upside of 69,741.27%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Telstra.

Telstra has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telstra and Starry Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $15.21 billion 1.90 $1.22 billion N/A N/A Starry Group $29.86 million 0.05 $25.55 million N/A N/A

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Summary

Telstra beats Starry Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program. It also provides network capacity and management, unified communications, cloud, security, industry solutions, integrated and monitoring services to government and large enterprise and business customers; wholesale services, including voice and data; and telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers, as well as builds and manages digital platforms. In addition, the company operates the fixed passive network infrastructure, including data centers, exchanges, poles, ducts, pits and pipes, and fiber network; provides wholesale customers with access to network infrastructure; provides long-term access to components of infrastructure under the infrastructure services agreement; designs and constructs fiber, exchanges, and other infrastructure; and operates the passive and physical mobile tower assets owned or operated by the Amplitel Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

