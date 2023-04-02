Invacare (IVCRQ) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Invacare to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invacare and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $109.55 million 4.32

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Invacare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -295.39% -83.05% -24.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Invacare and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 299 1085 2261 82 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 19.48%. Given Invacare’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Invacare competitors beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

