Critical Analysis: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CV has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CV and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A American Tower 16.49% 15.80% 2.60%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $11.77 million 0.15 -$12.40 million N/A N/A American Tower $10.71 billion 8.88 $1.77 billion $3.84 53.21

This table compares CV and American Tower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CV and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A American Tower 0 1 14 0 2.93

American Tower has a consensus price target of $257.76, indicating a potential upside of 26.15%. Given American Tower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than CV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Tower beats CV on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

(Get Rating)

CV Holdings, Inc. is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Data Centers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

