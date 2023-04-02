Analyzing Azul (NYSE:AZUL) & Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Azul shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Azul and Spirit Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $3.09 billion 0.97 -$267.23 million ($1.61) -4.44 Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.37 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.37

Analyst Ratings

Azul has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Airlines. Azul is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Azul and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 1 3 2 0 2.17 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azul presently has a consensus target price of $9.54, suggesting a potential upside of 33.43%. Given Azul’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Azul and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul -9.58% N/A -14.51% Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15%

Risk & Volatility

Azul has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Azul beats Spirit Airlines on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports. The company was founded by David Neeleman on January 03, 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

