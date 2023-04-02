Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $166.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.02. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

