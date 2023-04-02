Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $144.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $140.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

