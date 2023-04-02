Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Coya Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 5.79% of Coya Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

