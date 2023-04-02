Wells Fargo & Company Trims RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price to $10.50

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLJ. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,711,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79,046 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.