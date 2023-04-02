Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $330.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $253.31 on Thursday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.32.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 52.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.